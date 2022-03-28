At 20.4 deg C, Delhi's min temperature two notches above the season's average

Brace yourself! Heatwave warning in these states for the next 3 days

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 28: There will be no respite from the unprecedented dry spell for the people in in several states any time soon as the Meteorological department has predicted a heatwave over many parts of the country.

MET department has forecast heat waves in several states for the next three days.

According to the IMD, the heatwave will prevail over several regions in the country, including the Saurashtra-Kutch region, between March 27 and 31.

Talking to AIR News, IMD scientist RK Jenamani said heatwave conditions will prevail over Delhi, West Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

He said people will get some respite from the heat after 31st of this month.

The IMD predictions:

March 28 (Monday): Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in some parts is very likely over west Rajasthan and heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Gujarat.

There will be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius over most parts of Northwest and Central India during the next four days, according to the weather office

March 29 (Tuesday): Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in some parts is very likely over west Rajasthan and heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, south Punjab, south Haryana, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Gujarat.

March 30 (Wednesday): Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in some parts is likely over west Rajasthan and heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over south Punjab, south Haryana, southeast Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada.

March 31 (Thursday): Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets is likely over south Punjab, south Haryana, southeast Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada.

Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 16:00 [IST]