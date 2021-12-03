2 fliers test Covid-19 positive in Tamil Nadu: TN Govt says tests will only ascertain if Omicron variant

Details of the two patients who have been detected positive for Omicron variant

Brace up for Omicron: WHO tells Asia-Pacific

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 03: The World Health Organisation has warned Asia-Pacific countries to boost healthcare and fully vaccinate their people to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The warning comes in the wake of a new variant of the virus (Omicron) being reported in many parts of the world.

Australia became the latest country to report community transmission of the new variant a day after it found locally in five US states.

Omicron has also been reported in India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia. People should not only rely on border measures. What is most important is to prepare for these variants with potential high transmissibility. So far the information available suggests we don't have to change our approach, Takeshi Kasai, WHO regional director for the western Pacific, told a virtual media briefing.

Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 14:16 [IST]