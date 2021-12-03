YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Brace up for Omicron: WHO tells Asia-Pacific

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 03: The World Health Organisation has warned Asia-Pacific countries to boost healthcare and fully vaccinate their people to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The warning comes in the wake of a new variant of the virus (Omicron) being reported in many parts of the world.

    Australia became the latest country to report community transmission of the new variant a day after it found locally in five US states.

    Omicron has also been reported in India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia. People should not only rely on border measures. What is most important is to prepare for these variants with potential high transmissibility. So far the information available suggests we don't have to change our approach, Takeshi Kasai, WHO regional director for the western Pacific, told a virtual media briefing.

    More CORONAVIRUS VARIANT News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus variant

    Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 14:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X