#BoycottVistara trends on Twitter after airline posts picture of GD Bakshi, then deletes it

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 22: #BoycottVistara has been trending on Twitter for the last 24 hours after the full service carrier Vistara was caught in a social media storm for tweeting and later deleting a picture of Major General (retired) G D Bakshi.

The airline had tweeted a picture of retired major general G D Bakshi along with two Vistara crew members standing behind him inside an aircraft, saying that it was honoured to have him onboard.

The tweet attracted criticism, with many citing allegedly controversial comments made by him on various occasions.

In the wake of criticism, Vistara deleted the tweet and issued a statement saying that it does not want its platform to be disrespectful to anyone.

"We do not want our platform to be disrespectful or hurtful to anyone. Our decision to remove the post was driven by the objective of deleting such comments," Vistara said in a statement posted on its Twitter handle on Sunday.

People then started trending #BoycottVistara to emphasize their point and called for the tweet to be re-posted as deleting it was an 'insult to military forces.'

Among others, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi unit's spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that he would not travel in Vistara till the airline tweets the picture again and apologies.

. @airvistara deleted Honourable @adgpi Officer General GD Bakshi Pic after Anti Army Gang Pressure. I will never travel on Air Vistara till thn they tweet Pic again & apologies , RT if you will #BoycottVistara pic.twitter.com/rbyAvgEIDn — Chowkidar Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) April 21, 2019