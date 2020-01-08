#BoycottNirma: Akshay Kumar’s ad shoot sparks controversy for defaming Maratha warriors

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Jan 08: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has waded into controversy as he featured in a washing powder advertisement, where he plays the role of a king.

According to a report by Republic World, a complaint has been filed against the actor. In the complaint it was mentioned that the actor has allegedly defamed the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the advertisement where he was featured.

In the advertisement for Nirma washing powder, the Khiladi Kumar can be seen as a king, arriving with his army in a palace.

Nirma Wishing Powder advertisement insulted Brave Maratha Warriors



We demand Nirma Ltd & @akshaykumar

Should apologies publicly



Withdraw the Advertisement from All Media



Otherwise we demand all Hindus #BoycottNirma @HinduJagrutiOrg @astitvam @Girishvhp @KiranKS @girishalva pic.twitter.com/ufLR4kW6fN — Mohan Gowda (@HJS_Mohan) January 8, 2020

After he enters, in the video he was seen saying in Hindi, "Maharaj aur uski sena dushman ko dhona jaanti hai, aur apne kapde bhi. (The king and his soldiers knows to beat up the enemies and also wash their clothes)".

I will #BoycottNirma products after watching this disgusting Ad

Nirma Ltd and Akshay Kumar should apologise for mocking Marathi Warrirors.@ratihegde @Gubyad_Snehal @kanimozhi @mi_puneri pic.twitter.com/n6nE3hx2sy — Nikhil Patrikar (@jagruthindu) January 8, 2020

Mr. @akshaykumar , have you ever read history of Maratha's ? If No then go and read their sacrifice towards Nation. Else dont mock our Maratha culture !#BoycottNirma pic.twitter.com/cQE8k39GGv — Nikhil Patrikar (@jagruthindu) January 8, 2020

Though the advertisement couldn't do well with netizens. However, people are been expressing their views on social media. Later, #BoycottNirma started trending on Twitter.