    #BoycottNirma: Akshay Kumar’s ad shoot sparks controversy for defaming Maratha warriors

    Mumbai, Jan 08: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has waded into controversy as he featured in a washing powder advertisement, where he plays the role of a king.

    According to a report by Republic World, a complaint has been filed against the actor. In the complaint it was mentioned that the actor has allegedly defamed the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the advertisement where he was featured.

    #BoycottNirma: Akshay Kumar’s ad shoot couldn’t win the netizen’s heart

    In the advertisement for Nirma washing powder, the Khiladi Kumar can be seen as a king, arriving with his army in a palace.

    After he enters, in the video he was seen saying in Hindi, "Maharaj aur uski sena dushman ko dhona jaanti hai, aur apne kapde bhi. (The king and his soldiers knows to beat up the enemies and also wash their clothes)".

      NEWS AT 3 PM, 8th JANUARY, 2020

      Though the advertisement couldn't do well with netizens. However, people are been expressing their views on social media. Later, #BoycottNirma started trending on Twitter.

