    Boxer Rajeeth Singh Sethi punches his way into the cruiser weight category in professional boxing!

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Renowned boxer Rajeeth Singh Sethi, is all set to make his mark in the cruiser weight category in the upcoming professional boxing. This 5.11" boxer in the cruiser weight category draws inspiration from his uncle who is a former national level pro boxer. Coupled with the background that is congenial for his profession is his passion and desire to emulate his idols like Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali, who he has been watching and following as a fascinated kid.

    Bearing testimony to the boxing prowess and talent of Rajeeth Singh Sethi, is this impressive table of medals won so far -

    Medals Record

    Sr No Championship Level of medal / participation Category of medal received Year
    1 International Open real Gold Championship International medal Gold 2019
    2 Schools Games District Championship District Championship Gold Medal 2012
    3 School Games State Championship State Championship Gold Medal 2012
    4 National Games National Participant 2013
    5 NiPune National Awards National Gold ---------
    6 Telangana State Champion State State champion 2016

    At the young age of 14 he took up boxing and has been working dedicatedly towards achieving success in his professional goal. Sports including professional boxing draws on a great reservoir of inner qualities. The prime ones being - will power, focus, determination, a great degree of physical fitness and resilience. Rajeeth has been working hard on his fitness levels and is leaving no stone unturned in achieving his goals in professional boxing. Despite the onslaught of the pandemic which brought the entire world to a standstill, Rajeeth has continued his fitness and training regime. He has proved that neither his sports injuries or any other extraneous negative circumstances can come in the way of the pursuit of his goals.

    Rajeeth Singh Sethi is all set to record his unique punch, while playing in the cruiser weight category ((4 rounds bout ) in the upcoming professional boxing!

    Story first published: Friday, September 3, 2021, 20:01 [IST]
    X