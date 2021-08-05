YouTube
    Border dispute row: Mizoram and Assam agree to resolve issues amicably

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 05: Assam and Mizoram issued a joint statement, say that both the state governments agree to take forward the initiatives taken by MHA and their CMs to remove tensions prevailing around the inter-state border and to find lasting solutions to disputes through discussions.

    The two sides decided to hold talks to defuse the escalating tension following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention, highly placed sources told news agency PTI.

    Earlier, on Monday, Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced on the microblogging site that he will send two of his cabinet ministers to Aizawl to broker peace.

    After meeting with PM, Assam, Mizoram withdraw casesAfter meeting with PM, Assam, Mizoram withdraw cases

    Himanta Biswa Sarma's announcement came hours after his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga declared on social media that he has directed the state police to withdraw cases filed against officials of the neighbouring state.

    The Assam chief minister subsequently said cases filed in his state against Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H Lalthlangliana and Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Thartea Hrangchal will also be withdrawn.

    Meanwhile, the "unofficial" economic blockade, allegedly backed by the Assam government, on National Highway-306 in Cachar district entered its 10th day on Wednesday.

    A senior police officer in Vairengte told PTI that no vehicle has entered the state from Assam since July 26.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 5, 2021, 15:14 [IST]
    X