Border clashes: Assam Police summons Mizoram lone Rajya Sabha MP over 'inflammatory' remarks

New Delhi, July 30: The Assam Police has summoned Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena on August 1 for questioning for his alleged role in a "conspiracy' that led to violence along the interstate border on Monday.

Assam Police also said it will take "lawful action" against Vanlalvena who had allegedly made an "inflammatory" statement over the border clash in which five policemen and a civilian were killed.

Official sources said a team of Assam Police CID, which has arrived in Delhi, visited Vanlalvena's residence and the Mizoram House looking for him without any success. Sources said Vanlalvena is believed to be avoiding the team. The MP was not available for comments.

Since the Resident Commissioner of Mizoram reportedly refused to receive any notice served on Vanlalvena to join the Assam Police investigation, the CID team pasted the notice on his residence.

"It has come to light that you have given a threatening statement in media targetting civil and police officials in connection with the incident which is a subject matter of investigation. "Therefore, there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you," the Assam Police notice read.

The Mizoram MP has been asked to appear before the Officer-In-Charge of the Dholai police station in Assam's Cachar district at 11 am on August 1 "without fail".

Sources said police do not require approval of the Speaker or Rajya Sabha Chairman to record an MP's statement, but need their permission, as the case may be, before arresting an MP.

Earlier, Special Director General of Assam Police GP Singh had said that a team of the state CID would visit Delhi to take action against Vanlalvena, who is currently in the national capital for attending the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

On Wednesday night, Singh has tweeted, "@assampolice team including officers of CID are leaving for Delhi to take lawful action relating to conspiracy behind the incident in light of media interview of Rajya Sabha MP Sri K Vanlalvena indicative of his active role in conspiracy."

The Assam Police is also trying to find out the original recording of Vanlalvena's interview to news channels and plans to examine him on his statements after the clashes.

Friday, July 30, 2021