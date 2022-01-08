Booster doses for officials on poll duty:CEC

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 08: In view of the current COVID-19 situation and the upcoming elections, the Election Commission of India said that it has taken all measures to ensure the safety of the people.

Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sushil Chandra told reporters that all officials on poll duty shall be given a precautionary booster dose. All officials on duty will be fully vaccinated, he also said. He also added that all booths would be fully sanitised.

We have reviewed the vaccination status in all five states and have asked the chief secretaries to expedite the vaccination programme.

The EC also said that they have taken the opinions of the experts and also appointed health nodal officers. Further, the polling time has been increased by an hour, the CEC also sad.

The parties have been advised to campaign as much as possible through digital, virtual and mobile mode instead of the private mode.

The ECI said that in view of the prevailing situation there shall be no roadshows, physical rallies allowed in the five states until January 15.

The physical rallies will be allowed only as per the DDMA guidelines. The political parties will have to provide masks and sanitisers, the EC said. Further, the commission added that a maximum of five people will be allowed for door to door campaigning, including the candidate.

All candidates will have to give an undertaking on the Suvidha application that they will follow the guidelines. The Election Commission will not hesitate to cancel the rallies if the norms are flouted, Chief Election Commissioner, Sushil Chandra said.

Story first published: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 17:23 [IST]