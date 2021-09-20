Booming Bulls Academy, a Leading Stock Market Education Institute, Plans to launch Hybrid Centres

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Booming Bulls, a leading Edtech company, plans to launch its Hybrid Centers to enable the offline learning experience for its students. Now, students can get classroom learning experiences. In addition to this, experienced faculty members specially trained by Anish Singh Thakur will be there at the Hybrid Centers to help students, and clarify their doubts.

At the initial stage of this plan, Booming Bulls is planning to launch its hybrid centers across 5 cities named Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Along with this, Booming Bulls is also planning to open more hybrid centers across major cities in India in the future.

Speaking on the same, Mr. Anish Singh Thakur, CEO, Booming Bulls Academy, said, " By launching these hybrid centers, basically we are creating 2 types of opportunities. The 1st opportunity is for all the students who are willing to learn about the stock market, and the 2nd opportunity is for all the Entrepreneurs who are having moderate experience in handling the business."

"Those who want to learn through our Hybrid centers, I want to convey to them, I will be only teaching you through the projector as we don't want to compromise with the quality of the Booming Bulls Elite Trader Live Mentorship Program. Speaking about the second opportunity, we are looking for an experienced business partner who is ready to handle the hybrid center of Booming Bulls" Anish added.

Abhirup Sekhri, Chief Operating Officer of Booming Bulls Academy, rightly quotes, " As we know, from the pandemic, many people are willing to learn about the stock market, and this number is continuously increasing. Also, some people don't like to learn in an online way, they want to learn offline wherein they can get real teaching experience and also, they can ask their doubts immediately. In order to tackle this need, we have decided to launch our hybrid centers."

From 2021, there is a huge surge in the number of retail participants in the stock market. Every individual nowadays wants to learn and make consistent passive income through the stock market. By keeping this in mind, Booming Bulls Academy is providing the right content through YouTube and other social media platforms to help all the retail participants who are eager to learn.

Saurabh Khaspuri, Chief Marketing Officer of Booming Bulls Academy, says, " After this pandemic, slowly things are coming back on track and, now everyone wants to learn offline and through booming bulls hybrid centers, we will not just only teach you the concepts but also, we will plan a different kind of activities such as doubt clearing sessions, exams, assignments, psychology development classes, etc. which eventually help our students to sharpen their trading skills."

Booming Bulls Academy is a leading education institute that continuously improves its program to provide its students with updated information about the stock market. Booming Bulls has mentored more than 5000+ students within the span of 1.5 years, and now, due to the launching of its Hybrid centers, this number will keep on increasing as many students will now be able to learn offline through the centers.