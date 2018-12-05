  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bombay HC directs Goa govt to file affidavit on Manohar Parrikar' s health

    By
    |

    Panaji, Dec 5: The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Tuesday directed state Chief Secretary to respond to a petition demanding the health status of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar be made public.

    Bombay HC directs Goa govt to file affidavit on Manohar Parrikar s health
    Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. PTI file photo

    The petition was filed by former Goa Forward member Trajano D'Mello. In his petition, Trajano told the court that "it's been reported Manohar Parrikar is suffering from terminal pancreatic cancer", and that he fears the administrative decisions are not the chief minister's alone anymore, reported by Indian Express.

    Also Read | Rape case against Tarun Tejpal: SC adjourns matter for three weeks

    Trajano has asked for a panel of experts to review the health status and release a bulletin regularly as the "chief ministry's post has to inspire confidence".

    The Congress has been demanding a "full-time" chief minister for the state in place of Parrikar. Last week, hundreds of people, including some Congress leaders, had marched to Parrikar's residence, demanding his resignation and a "full-time" chief minister.

    Also Read | Goa: Manohar Parrikar wanted to resign, BJP didn't let him, says minister

    Parrikar (62), is currently recuperating at his private residence in Dona Paula, since his discharge from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on October 14. He is meeting MLA and officials at his private residence.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    manohar parrikar goa bjp

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 5, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue