Bollywood's 'known womaniser' is spying on me: Kangana's shocking claims

Mumbai, Feb 05: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has left netizens wondering after claiming that she was being allegedly stalked by a Bollywood actor.

"Everywhere I go I am being followed and spied on, not only on the streets even in my building parking and home terrace they put zoom lenses to capture me, everyone knows paparazzi only visit stars if they are tipped these days they even started to charge to click actors, my team or I aren't paying them so who is paying them? In the morning I was clicked at 6:30am, how do they get my schedule? What do they do with these pictures? and now as I finished my early morning. Choreography practice session no one was tipped to come to the studio yet they all turned up in large numbers even on a Sunday," she said on Instagram Story, which disappears after 24 hours.

She then claims about a known womaniser who once forced himself on her. "I am certain my WhatsApp data is being leaked, professional deals or even personal life details, his obsessed nepo mafia clown who once landed at my doorstep uninvited and forced himself on me is a known womaniser and Casanova but now vice president of nepo mafia brigade as well forces his wife to become producer, do more female-centric films, dress like me even make home interiors like me they even hired my stylist and even home stylists of many years who then refused to work with me," she added.

Her follow-up post further raises eyebrows as she claims the 'casanova's wife encourages his "obsessive behaviour". In fact, his wife wore the same sari that Kangana sported for her brother's marriage.

"Wife is encouraging this obsessive behaviour she even wore the same sari for her wedding that I had worn earlier for my brother's wedding reception, it's beyond creepy... Recently a film costume designer friend (best friend) I knew from more than a decade also had a nasty fallout with me, coincidentally he is working with the couple now. My financiers or business partners call off deals last minute for no reasons. I think he is trying to isolate me and put me through mental stress. BTW he keeps her on a separate floor, they both live separately in the same building. I suggest she must say no to this arrangement and keep an eye on him... how is he getting all this data and what all is he indulging in because if he gets in trouble she and her baby will be in trouble as well... she must take charge of her life and make sure he is not indulging in anything illegal... Much love to you dear girl and your newborn," she concluded.

However, the actress has not mentioned any names which has led to many speculations as netizens speculate names of the person whom Kangana mentioned in her Instagram posts.

Kangana Ranaut, known for her outspoken attitude, had earlier claimed that she was in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan during the making of 'Krissh 3'. "I knew the reality when I got into a relationship with him. He told me he would never accept me publicly nor would he leave his wife. So I told him to leave me, but he didn't want to do that either," she said in an interview. However, Hrithik had denied those allegations.

Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 19:37 [IST]