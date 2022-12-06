Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar says speaking up for values hit her run at the cinemas

New Delhi, Dec 06: Swara Bhaskar the Bollywood entertainer in an interview said that speaking up for the people and values has cost her severely in her career. She also added that she struggles to pay her EMIs on time. The interview with the Times of India followed her participation in the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi.

In a podcast with journalist Harinder Baweja, Swara said that the public and political culture has gone down and violence on the streets is a new normal. She also admitted her admiration for Rahul Gandhi when she was asked about her taking part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. I have been in admiration of him since 2018 as he speaks for the people and not for the sake of sensationalisation. I joined the Yatra to lend solidarity to the movement, Swara also said.

When asked if Rahul Gandhi was a reluctant politician, she said that was not right. Swara said that she believes that Rahul was transforming the political culture in the country. She said that he is a resolved politician who is not fitting the narrative.

Speaking like a spokesperson of the party, she said that there are more Rahul Gandhis needed in politics. While making an obvious attempt to cover up the failure of the Yatra, she said that Rahul Gandhi had not associated the same with the elections. His intention is to speak up for the overall development of the nation, she said while praising Sonia Gandhi's son further.

On her acting skills, she said that she is a competent actor. However she has failed to come across deserving opportunities. While not speaking about her recent flops, she said that she had given many hit movies and web series. However I do not get more work as I speak up, she added.

"I'm a far better actor and a far more competent, and effective actor than the opportunities that come my way. I have a far better track record in terms of my career. I've been part of six or seven blockbuster films and like a whole bunch of web series shows, led them. I've never had bad reviews pretty much. There shouldn't be a reason for me to feel like I don't get enough work but clearly, I don't," Swara said.

Swara's India:

The Bollywood entertainer said that one of her endorsements was cancelled as the brand said that she had brought disrepute to the brand by taking part in the anti-CAA protests.

I was born in a different India and I was not trained to be bigoted as a child. Speaking on rants on Hindutva, she said that she finds the Right Wing sexist and misogynist. Known for her anti-Hindu rants, Swara spoke about Muslim persecution. She praised herself for speaking up for the Muslim community and narrated stories of being praised by Muslims in the past.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 15:37 [IST]