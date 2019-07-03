Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi gets interim relief from arrest in rape case

Mumbai, Jun 27: Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi, who was booked on charges of rape following a complaint by a woman actor was on Tuesday granted interim relief till July 19 by the Dindoshi sessions court.

Pancholi, 54, cannot be arrested by the police until July 19 in the case, said news agency ANI.

"Actor Aditya Pancholi has been granted interim relief till 19th of July by Dindoshi Sessions court in a rape case filed against him," an ANI report said.

Suburban Versova police registered the case under IPC section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions after recording the statement of the woman, a senior police official said.

The woman's sister had submitted an application in April to police, alleging that Pancholi exploited and abused her sister where they were allegedly in a relationship a decade ago.

The actress, in her complaint, also alleged that Pancholi assaulted her sexually in the year 2004 and even blackmailed her by clicking some private pictures.

Aditya Pancholi, who has a track record of violent behaviour had also punched and threatened his neighbour, Bhargav Patel, in January 2013.