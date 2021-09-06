Bodyguard death probe: Suvendu Adhikari to skip CID summons

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 06: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari will not be appearing before the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID), in connection with the death of his personal security guard in 2018.

The Nandigram BJP MLA was asked to appear before the investigating officers at the CID headquarters in Bhawani Bhawan here on Monday.

The CID had formed a team to investigate the death of Adhikari''s bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty, who had allegedly shot himself using his service revolver.

Chakraborty's wife had filed a complaint at Contai Police Station demanding a probe into her husband's death.

The CID has so far questioned over 15 people, including 11 policemen, as part of the investigation. Earlier, its team members had also visited the Adhikari residence ''Shanti Kunj'' in Purba Medinipur.

Chakraborty, a State Armed Police personnel, was part of Adhikari's security team from the time he was a TMC MP, and continued to be in the squad after he became a minister in 2015.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 6, 2021, 10:48 [IST]