Bodhgaya blasts: Attack was to avenge Rohingya atrocities

The Juvenile Justice Board has held that an 18-year-old boy was guilty of planting a bomb at the Bodhgaya Temple complex at Bihar in 2013. Further, the board held that the bomb was planted to avenge the atrocities against the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

The board said that the bomb was planted under the statue of Gautam Buddha at the temple complex. Buddhists from all over the world visit the shrine and this incident was to send a message to all, the board further noted.

The National Investigation Agency which probed the case too had said in the charge sheet that the attack was aimed at avenging the atrocities against the Rohingya Muslims. The NIA said that a module of the Students Islamic Movement of India had carried out the attack.

The outfit had planned this attack not only to avenge the atrocities but also to boost up recruitments in the name of that cause. The bomb was planted at the temple in the wee hours and was timed to go off as the devotees started to throng the temple complex, the NIA also said.

OneIndia News