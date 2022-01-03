BMC readies 10 jumbo centres to inoculate teens, here's the full list

Travelling to Mumbai? BMC recommends fully vaccinated passengers to be exempted from RT-PCR test

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Dec 03: To inoculate the most number of teenagers between the age of 15-18 years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to set up dedicated vaccination centres in ten of its jumbo centres in Mumbai.

Over two lakh teenagers, in the 15 to 18 age group, registered across the country on Cowin website, after the registration process for vaccination started on Saturday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has listed the 10 jumbo vaccination centres where those in 15-18 age group can get inoculated against COVID-19. The centres are open from 9 am to 5 pm.

Here's the list of public CVCs administering COVID vaccination for children:

Richardson and Cruddas Centre, Byculla Ward E

NESCO jumbo centre Phase 1, Goregaon (E) Ward P/S

NSCI Dome Jumbo Facility, Worli Ward G/S

BKC Jumbo Covid Centre, Bandra Ward H/E

Kanjurmarg C and G Jumbo Centre Ward S

Malad Jumbo Covid Centre Ward P/N

Mulund R and C Jumbo Covid Centre - 1 Ward T

Dahisar Jumbo Centre, Dahisar Ward R/N

Somaiya Jumbo Centre, Sion Ward F/N

Dr. Babasaheb Memorial GH, Byulla (State) Ward E

Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 10:05 [IST]