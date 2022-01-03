Mumbai: No property tax on residential properties up to 500 sq ft, says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, Jan 3: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued fresh guidelines for housing societies stating that it will seal the buildings or a wing if more than 20% of the occupied number of flats in the building or wing has Covid-19 patients.

It also issued guidelines to the infected patients that they shall adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols. Check out the latest guidelines, which will come to effect from Tuesday:

The whole building or a wing of the building complex/society shall be sealed in the following circumstances:

If more than 20% of the occupied number of flats in the building or a wing of the building complex/society is affected with COVID-19 patients

Care to be taken by residents

The patients and contacts shall strictly follow the current guidelines of home isolation and hygiene etiquettes while in home quarantine.

Patient shall be isolated for at least 10 days from onset of symptoms/ testing (in case of asymptomatic patients) and no fever for continuous 3 days

High risk contacts shall be home quarantined for 7 days They shall be tested on 5th to 7th day or immediately if they turn symptomatic and further protocols shall be followed based on their test results

Due care shall be taken by the building managing committees to ensure supplies of food, medicines and essentials to the families in quarantine

Cooperation shall be given to Medical Officers of Health/ Ward War Room staff to implement the existing COVID•19 protocols and containment guidelines

De-sealing decision of the building/ wing could be taken at the respective ward level In case of any symptoms/ queries.

In case of any symptoms/ queries, please call the ward war room for any information or assistance in shifting of patients to COVID-19 facilities/ hospitals

Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 23:47 [IST]