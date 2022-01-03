Keep youself updated with latestMumbai News
BMC issues fresh guidelines for housing societies; check details here
Mumbai, Jan 3: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued fresh guidelines for housing societies stating that it will seal the buildings or a wing if more than 20% of the occupied number of flats in the building or wing has Covid-19 patients.
It also issued guidelines to the infected patients that they shall adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols. Check out the latest guidelines, which will come to effect from Tuesday:
The whole building or a wing of the building complex/society shall be sealed in the following circumstances:
- If more than 20% of the occupied number of flats in the building or a wing of the building complex/society is affected with COVID-19 patients
Care to be taken by residents
- The patients and contacts shall strictly follow the current guidelines of home isolation and hygiene etiquettes while in home quarantine.
- Patient shall be isolated for at least 10 days from onset of symptoms/ testing (in case of asymptomatic patients) and no fever for continuous 3 days
- High risk contacts shall be home quarantined for 7 days They shall be tested on 5th to 7th day or immediately if they turn symptomatic and further protocols shall be followed based on their test results
- Due care shall be taken by the building managing committees to ensure supplies of food, medicines and essentials to the families in quarantine
- Cooperation shall be given to Medical Officers of Health/ Ward War Room staff to implement the existing COVID•19 protocols and containment guidelines
- De-sealing decision of the building/ wing could be taken at the respective ward level In case of any symptoms/ queries.
- In case of any symptoms/ queries, please call the ward war room for any information or assistance in shifting of patients to COVID-19 facilities/ hospitals
Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 23:47 [IST]