YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BMC issues fresh guidelines for housing societies; check details here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jan 3: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued fresh guidelines for housing societies stating that it will seal the buildings or a wing if more than 20% of the occupied number of flats in the building or wing has Covid-19 patients.

    BMC issues fresh guidelines for housing societies; check details here

    It also issued guidelines to the infected patients that they shall adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols. Check out the latest guidelines, which will come to effect from Tuesday:

    The whole building or a wing of the building complex/society shall be sealed in the following circumstances:

    • If more than 20% of the occupied number of flats in the building or a wing of the building complex/society is affected with COVID-19 patients

    Care to be taken by residents

    • The patients and contacts shall strictly follow the current guidelines of home isolation and hygiene etiquettes while in home quarantine.
    • Patient shall be isolated for at least 10 days from onset of symptoms/ testing (in case of asymptomatic patients) and no fever for continuous 3 days
    • High risk contacts shall be home quarantined for 7 days They shall be tested on 5th to 7th day or immediately if they turn symptomatic and further protocols shall be followed based on their test results
    • Due care shall be taken by the building managing committees to ensure supplies of food, medicines and essentials to the families in quarantine
    • Cooperation shall be given to Medical Officers of Health/ Ward War Room staff to implement the existing COVID•19 protocols and containment guidelines
    • De-sealing decision of the building/ wing could be taken at the respective ward level In case of any symptoms/ queries.
    • In case of any symptoms/ queries, please call the ward war room for any information or assistance in shifting of patients to COVID-19 facilities/ hospitals

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    bmc mumbai

    Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 23:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X