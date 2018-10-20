Bloody Friday: How the horrific Amritsar train accident that killed 61 take place

For Quick Alerts
Amritsar, Oct 20: It is a bloody Friday at Amritsar. 61 people were killed after being run over by a train after they had gathered near a railway crossing at Jaura Phatak for the Dussehra celebrations.
There has been an outpouring of grief apart from a blame game between the Punjab Government and the Railways as to who is responsible for the incident.
Eyewitnesses have claimed that due to loud sounds of crackers they were unable to hear anything.
Here is how the incident unfolded:
- The effigy of Ravana was set on fire at 6.30 pm
- There were massive fireworks.
- To maintain distance from the burning effigy, the crowd went towards the tracks.
- Due to loud sounds, the people did not notice the closed level crossing.
- A diesel multiple unit train was heading to Amritsar from Hoshiarpur.
- The effigy burning was scheduled for 6.15, but was delayed.
- The delay was due to chief guest, Navjot Kaur Siddhu arriving late.
- There was no barricading near the railway tracks.
- No alarm was either raised by authorities or organisers.
- Last year there was no celebration at this venue as it is in a congested area.
- The gathering of people close to the tracks near Amritsar was a "clear case of trespassing" and no permission for the event was given by the railways, a senior official said.
- "We're not kept in the loop and we provided no permission for the event. It is a clear case of trespassing and the local administration should take responsibility," the railway official said.
- The driver of the train did not stop as he could not see anything due to smoke.
- He was also negotiating a curve at the time of the incident.