Punjab: Several feared dead as a train runs into burning Ravan effigy near Amritsar

Amritsar, Oct 19: Several feared dead on Friday in a train mishap in Choura Bazar near Amritsar. Local administration and fire brigade are rushing to the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

As per initial reports, people watching the burning of Ravan effigy on the occasion of the Dussehra celebrations were standing alongside the railway tracks and could not hear the sound of the train approaching due to the crackers' noise.

An eyewitness said, a train travelling at a fast speed ran over several people during Dussehra celebrations, in Choura Bazar near Amritsar.

#Punjab: An eyewitness says, a train travelling at a fast speed ran over several people during Dussehra celebrations, in Choura Bazar near Amritsar pic.twitter.com/JziMF03JyS — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

The toll is expected to rise over 100. There were around 500-700 people at the spot. The moment the effigy of Ravan caught fire, crackers started flying around.