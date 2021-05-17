YouTube
    New Delhi, May 17: Bleeding and clotting events following a Covid vaccine injection in India are "miniscule" and "in line with the expected number of diagnoses of these conditions", a panel on AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) told the Union Health Ministry Monday afternoon.

    "AEFI data in India showed that there is a very minuscule but definitive risk of thromboembolic events. The reporting rate of these events in India is around 0.61/million doses, which is much lower than the 4 cases/million reported by UK's regulator Medical and Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA). Germany has reported 10 events per million doses," the report said.

    "There were no potential thromboembolic events reported following administration of Covaxin vaccine," it added.

    More than 23,000 adverse events through the CoWin platform were reported by 684 districts of the 753 of them in the country, since the beginning of the Covid-19 drive, as of April 3. Only 700 cases of these cases (9.3 cases /million doses administered) were reported to be serious and of severe nature, according to the report.

