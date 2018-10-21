Blame game continues on Amritsar issue but police have information about the programme

New Delhi, Oct 21: Amid allegations and counter allegations on Amritsar incidence, the organisers of Dussera committee have issued two permission letters showing that they demanded security arrangements while the police granted permission on certain terms and conditions. But permission from the municipal commission was not sought.

The police informed that they have asked organisers to follow the guidelines of Punjab and Haryana High Court on the matter of use of loudspeaker, permission to be sought from municipal corporation and pollution control board, the mela must also not impact the traffic of the city and no fire arms to be taken to the programme venue.

The police said that it was conditional and in case of not fulfilling terms and condition the permission could have been withdrawn. But most of the condition were not followed by the organisers still the programme was allowed to happen and security was also not provided. The two letters issued by the organisers clearly said that they asked for some police arrangement while the second letter was about the police granting them permission.

Though the organisers have not taken other permission from pollution control board and municipal corporation but the police was aware about the programme taking place. So the police could have intervened on two counts first not allowing them to organise the programme for not having required permission and second at least they could have provided security arrangement so the incidence could have been avoided.

But since the organisers were close to Sidhu family and there is a Congress government in the state and Navjot Singh Sidhu being the minister in the government, these relaxations were given to the organisors, accused people who don't want to be named.

This is very strange that there was participation of ruling party's leader in the programme still the police have shown laxity. The issue of permission from pollution control and permission from municipal corporation could have been dealt later but security of the people should have been paramount for the government.