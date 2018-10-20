Amritsar: Did political clout lead to clearance to hold event at unsafe venue

Amritsar, Oct 20: Why did the police give permission to the Dussehra organising committee of Amritsar east to burn the effigy of Ravana at the dhobi ghat near Joda Phatak railway crossing despite the area being small to accommodate such a huge crowd.

The permission was granted despite the fact that the event was not celebrated last year as the area is congested. According to DCP Amrik Singh Pawar, the permission was given after the station house officer gave clearance to the site. The organisers are led by Saurabh Mithu Madan, the son of war number 29, councillor Vijay Madan.

Also Read | Amritsar tragedy: Amarinder visits injured, orders immediate release of Rs. 3 Cr

The councillor is said to be close to the family of Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. It may be recalled that his wife, Navjot Kaur Siddu was the chief guest at the event. Further it was also found that the Ravana effigy was put up in the middle of a residential area that is barely 100 metres away from the track.

To maintain distance from the burning effigy, the crowd went towards the tracks.

Also Read | Bloody Friday: How the horrific Amritsar train accident that killed 61 take place

Moreover there was so much smoke at the venue, the driver of the train was unable to spot the crowd. He was also negotiating a curve at the time of the accident.