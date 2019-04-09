  • search
    BJP’s poll manifesto voice of an isolated man: Rahul Gandhi

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Apr 09: In a scathing criticism of the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said it was the voice of "an isolated man", besides being "short sighted" and "arrogant."

    Congress chief Rahul Gandhi
    The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the up-coming General Election starting from April 11, promising to implement the NRC in different parts of the country to push out infiltrators and zero tolerance to terror while reiterating its pet causes construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A, dealing with Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

    Uniform Civil Code to Ram Temple: Key highlights of BJP Manifesto

    "The Congress manifesto was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people it is wise and powerful. The BJP Manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short sighted and arrogant," Gandhi said in a tweet.

    The Congress had dubbed the BJP's election manifesto a "Jhansa Patra" (deception document) and a "bubble of lies" on Monday and said it would have been better had the saffron party issued a "maafinama" instead.

    PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 10:37 [IST]
