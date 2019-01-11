BJP's 2-day national council meeting to begin today; Delhi police issues traffic advisory

New Delhi, Jan 11: In order to set the tone for its Lok Sabha poll campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to hold its two-day national council meeting from Friday.

The meeting will be inaugurated by BJP president Amit Shah, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the concluding speech on Saturday, laying down the agenda for the general elections.

It is touted to be the biggest ever national council with the party expecting participation of close to 12,000 members. However, it is not sure whether the Ram temple issue will be mentioned in the meeting.

The party has invited its all elected members, ranging from those in local elections to its MPs, besides organisational leaders from across the country, for the meeting.

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory:

In the wake of a two-day BJP National Council meeting at the national capital's Ramlila Ground, Delhi Police on Thursday issued traffic advisory anticipating traffic congestion on several roads leading to the venue.

Traffic Police have advised commuters to use public transport and avoid roads such as JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Minto Road, Ranjeet Singh Marg and flyover, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Shraddhanand Marg, Ajmeri Gate side of New Delhi Railway Station and ITO to avoid congestion.

According to the advisory, traffic will be restricted on need basis on the certain stretches including Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg from Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Barakhamba Road-Tolstoy crossing, Vivekanand Marg (Minto Road), Jhandewalan roundabout on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate Chowk to roundabout Kamla Market, ChamanLal Marg from Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate, Asaf Ali road from Hamdard Chowk to Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk.

Commercial vehicles will not be allowed on JLN Marg from Rajghat to Ajmeri Gate, on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg from ITO to Minto Road, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road from Paharganj Chowk and Y-Point Sheela Cinema to Ajmeri Gate, Asaf Ali Road, Shraddhanand Marg, Vivekananda Marg (Minto Road) Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg from Guru Nanak Chowk to Barakhamba-Tolstoy Crossing, it stated.

City buses will be diverted from roundabout Jhandewalan, Minto road to DDU Marg crossing, Tilak Marg C-Hexagon, Mathura Road-Bhairon Road, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (ITO), Chatta Rail Chowk, New Darya Ganj Road if required, the traffic advisory stated.

Buses coming from Sikandra Road and Tilak Marg and bound for Red Fort to Railway Station via Delhi Gate will be diverted on Ring Road via Vikas Marg and will take Salimgarh bye-pass up to Hanuman Setu and from there will go to Old Delhi Railway Station, if required, it mentioned.

