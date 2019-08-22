  • search
    #BJPagainstDemocracy trends as twitter debates Chidambaram's arrest, Kashmir issue

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 22: The dramatic arrest of former finance minister P Chidambaram has stirred a debate on social media, many accusing the BJP of misusing power.

    Chidambaram being taken by CBI officials

    The hashtag #BJPagainstDemocracy was trending on Twitter today as twitterati vent their anger agaist the arrest of the senior Congress leader.

    Social media user have highlighted how the Opposition leaders are being targeetted by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The trend picked up pace after DMK chief questioned the manner in which the 73-year-old Congress leader was arrested by officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a money laundering case related to INX Media.

    Twitterati in splits after Shashi Tharoor says 'schadenfreude' for Chidambaram

    "I too saw how CBI jumped the wall and arrested him. It's a matter of shame for India. It is a political vendetta. Chidambaram had asked for anticipatory bail but he was arrested, it's condemnable," MK Stalin said in Chennai, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

    Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-backed all-party demonstration, on Thursday, demanded the 'release of leaders detained in Jammu & Kashmir'.

    There has been a chilling crackdown on free speech and the right to assemble. Such actions go against the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India and need to be immediately reversed," a statement issued by the parties after the meet said.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 16:50 [IST]
