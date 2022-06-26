Rampur CRPF camp attack: 4 including 2 from Pakistan sent to the gallows

Bypolls: BJP wrests Rampur, Azamgarh from SP

New Delhi, Jun 26: BJP on Sunday wrested two key seats from the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the bypolls held in Azamgarh and Rampur.

In Azamgarh, BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' emerged victorious against his nearest rival, Dharmendra Yadav of SP. Uttar Pradesh CM dedicated the victory to the hard work of the party workers while thanking the people of Azamgarh.

He tweeted, "The historic victory in the Azamgarh Sadar Lok Sabha seat in the by-election is the result of the public welfare policies of the 'double engine BJP government' under the leadership of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi). This victory is dedicated to all the hardworking supporters of the BJP. I thank the people of Azamgarh,"

Whereas BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi won the Rampur parliamentary seat from the Samajwadi Party, defeating his nearest rival by over 42,000 votes in a bypoll.

"Lodhi has won by over 42,000 votes," Rampur District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar told reporters after giving the winning certificate to Lodhi.

Lodhi defeated SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja, considered close to party leader Mohd Azam Khan, who had won from the constituency in 2019.

He dedicated the victory to the people of Rampur and also to the party workers.

"I dedicate my victory to the workers of the party. They have been working continuously day and night. I want to thank the people of Rampur. BJP has always been working for the development of the public," BJP's winning candidate Lodhi said.