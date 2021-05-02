YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    bypolls bjp politics

    BJP wins Morva Hadaf Assembly bypoll

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, May 02: BJP's Nimisha Suthar won the by-election to Morva Hadaf (ST) Assembly constituency in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Sunday by defeating her nearest Congress rival by 45,649 votes, an official said.

    Out of the total 93,179 votes polled in the by- election held on April 17, Suthar bagged 67,457 votes, while Congress nominee Suresh Katara received 21,808 votes, Panchmahal Collector Amit Arora said.

    BJP wins Morva Hadaf Assembly bypoll

    Another candidate Sushilaben Maida, who contested as an Independent, received 2,371 votes.

    A total of 1,527 voters chose the NOTA (None of the Above) option, while 16 votes were declared invalid, the collector said.

    Pandharpur bypoll: BJP maintains leadPandharpur bypoll: BJP maintains lead

    The bypoll to Morva Hadaf Assembly seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, was necessitated after Independent MLA Bhupendrasinh Khant was disqualified in May 2019 for submitting an invalid caste certificate.

    He eventually lost an appeal in the Gujarat High Court on the issue. Khant died due to health issues in January this year.

    Suthar, who is a former legislator, had won the 2013 bypoll from the same seat after the demise of the then sitting MLA Savitaben Khant.

    With thisvictory, the BJP's tally in the 182-member state Assembly has gone up to 112.

    BJP state president C R Paatil and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed their gratitude to the voters and party workers for ensuring a huge victory for the BJP candidate.

    Paatil said the public has shown an overwhelming trust and support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership at the Centre, the leadership of CM Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel in Gujarat, and public-oriented decisions taken by them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    MORE bypolls NEWS

    Story first published: Sunday, May 2, 2021, 17:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X