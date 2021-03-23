BJP will win more than 200 seats in West Bengal, improve tally in Assam: Home Minister Amit Shah

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Udalguri, Mar 23: Home Minister Amit Shah said Tuesday the Congress' tie-up with the AIUDF will be a factor in the BJP-led alliance's win in the Assam assembly polls as voters will back the saffron party decisively because its main rival cannot stop the influx of illegal immigrants by joining hands with Badruddin Ajmal, accused by the ruling bloc of protecting infiltrators.

In an interview, the senior BJP leader also predicted a thumping win for his party in West Bengal, asserting that people there are yearning for a change from the Trinamool Congress' "misrule" and will embrace Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the state's development.

"We will win more than 200 seats in Bengal and improve our tally in Assam," he said. Asked about the ground for his confidence about the BJP's big victory in the elections to 294-member West Bengal assembly, Shah said the party has only strengthened its position since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls while the TMC's support base has eroded with a large number of its leaders quitting the organisation.

Most of them have joined the BJP. "We won 18 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 42 in 2019 and lost three by small margins. That too when people had doubts about our victory. Now they have confidence that we can win. People are yearning for a change and are with us," he said.

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee may not want to see Modi and it is her choice, but people of West Bengal have been displaying their affection for him by coming out in huge numbers to see him, he said, referring to large turnouts in the prime minister's rallies.

Asked about Banerjee's charge of religious polarisation against the BJP, Shah said if raising the issues of people amounts to religious polarisation then this is a "new definition" he has heard.

When her government obstructed Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja processions, was it not polarisation, he asked. "We are making a positive statement that everyone should observe their festivals. We have no objection if someone is observing Ramzan or Christmas. But you cannot impose restrictions on Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja," he said.

Asked about some incidents of the show of disaffection by party workers over the choice of candidates, he said the BJP will win them over and asserted that this will have no impact on its poll prospects. The BJP is a disciplined and cadre-based party, he said, asserting that people are behind the party.

The saffron party has been running a high-pitched campaign in the state, seeking to end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year-old rule, charging her with running a dispensation tainted with corruption and crime.

On the Assam polls, Shah said its alliance with AIUDF president Ajmal will be a reason for the Congress' downfall. The Congress has allied with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), which draws its support primarily from Bengali-speaking Muslims and is accused by the BJP of protecting infiltrators, to consolidate anti-BJP votes.

Taking a swipe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said they will be left with nothing in either West Bengal or Assam and wondered what kind of a "secular" party it is as it allies with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala, Ajmal in Assam and Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui in West Bengal.

Asked about Rahul Gandhi's assertion that the Congress will block the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam, Shah shot back saying he should also come clear on whether it will implement National Register of Citizens or not.

"Rahul Gandhi should say what is his policy on the NRC,' he said. The BJP has asserted it will implement a reworked NRC in Assam to ensure that "genuine" Indians are included and illegal infiltrators, a sensitive issue in the state, are identified. The BJP-led NDA government in the state has worked to rid it of infiltration and terrorism and will now work to resolve its regular flood crisis, he said, expressing confidence that the alliance will improve its tally.