BJP will win Gujarat election by EVM tampering but will lose Himachal deliberately: Hardik Patel

Patidar leader Hardik Patel has alleged that the BJP was planning to carry out a large-scale EVM tampering ahead of the counting for Gujarat election on Monday.

Hardik, in a series of tweets, alleged that BJP will win the Gujarat elections with the help of EVM tampering but will lose in Himachal Pradesh so that no fingers are pointed at it.

The counting of votes for both the state assembly elections will take place on December 18.

Hardik, who extensively campaigned against the BJP in the just concluded voting, said, "BJP is going to carry out a large-scale EVM tampering on Saturday and Sunday. That's because the BJP is set lose elections. It will fail to win even 82 seats if is unable to tamper with the EVM."

Hardik went on to say that the BJP's defeat in Gujarat would mark mark its downfall.

Hardik Patel took umbrage to VVPATs being used stating he didn't understand the Supreme Court's stand on the issue.

He was quoted saying by ANI: "Why are VVPATs used in the first place? It is used for smooth counting of votes wherever there is a fault. I did not understand Supreme Court's stand on the issue."

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain Congress plea to verify at least 20% of the VVPAT paper trail with the EVM votes.

The Congress party had moved the Supreme Court asking it to direct the Election Commission for a mandatory 25% counting of VVPAT papers.

The demand to verify the votes was made a day after voting concluded in the Gujarat assembly elections.

The apex court dismissed the plea arguing that it cannot override the Election Commission's complete discretion to conduct polls.

OneIndia News