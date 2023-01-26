Lok Sabha to have more number of Muslim MPs

Role of crime, money increases as elections become excessively competitive: Former CEC

BJP will storm back to power if Lok Sabha polls were held today, finds India Today survey

India

oi-Deepika S

At least 20 per cent of the respondents believed Modi government sucessfullly handled Covid-19 pandemic, while 14 per cent thought it was the revocation of Article 370.

New Delhi, Jan 26: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would once again come back to power with a landmark victory, if Lok Sabha elections were held today, according to the Mood of the Nation survey.

According to the survey, the Narendra Modi led-NDA government was projected to win 284 seats, while the Congress was projected to win 191 seats.

With 72 per cent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity remains undented.

Despite inflation, Covid-hit economy, the NDA government has managed to beat anti-incumbency, according to the January edition of the Mood of the Nation poll.

"After nine years in power, 67 per cent of the respondents said the performance was satisfactory in January 2023. The numbers have gone up 11 per cent from August 2022," according to India Today.

A total of 1,40,917 respondents participated in the survey conducted by India Today in association with C-Voter to gauge the nation's mood.

At least 20 per cent of the respondents believed Modi government sucessfullly handled Covid-19 pandemic, while 14 per cent thought it was the revocation of Article 370.

Around 12 per cent believed that the building of Ram Mandir was the biggest achievement of the BJP government.

Around 25 per cent of the respondents said price rise was Modi government's biggest failure, while 17 per cent believed it was the failure to tackle unemployment.

Eight per cent of respondents were not satisfied with the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The BJP has put Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre stage once again eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Talking about next year's general elections, Amit Shah said, "I am sure that under the leadership of Modi ji and with Nadda ji, we will win more seats than 2019 in 2024 polls."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 23:32 [IST]