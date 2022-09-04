'BJP will be trapped in traps it laid for us': Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren ahead of trust vote

Jharkhand: UPA MLAs on the move again, arrives in Raipur

Ranchi, Sep 04: A day before the JMM and Congress alliance in Jharkhand faces a trust vote, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday exuded confidence saying the opposition, which is BJP in the state, will be "trapped in its own trap" soon.

"The opposition will be trapped in the traps they have laid for us," Soren told reporters.

Soren has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority on Monday.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Jharkhand UPA MLAs prepared to return to Ranchi from Raipur to attend Monday's special session in the Assembly.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the Election Commission (EC) sent its decision to Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25, sparking a political crisis in the state.

Though the EC's decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA.

The ruling UPA has asserted that disqualification of the CM as an MLA will not affect the government, as the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition enjoys an absolute majority in the 81-member House.

After a meeting with the UPA MLAs on September 1 on the issue, the governor went to Delhi on Friday, triggering further speculation.

Raj Bhavan sources, however, said it was a 'personal visit' for a medical check-up and he is likely to return to Jharkhand on Sunday.

The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

Sunday, September 4, 2022, 16:31 [IST]