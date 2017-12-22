BJP used Adarsh case to malign Congress, says Ashok Chavan

After getting relief in Adarsh scam case former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan said the truth has ultimately prevailed. The Bombay High Court on Friday set aside the sanction granted to the CBI by Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to prosecute senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, ANI quoted Chavan as saying: "The truth has ultimately prevailed, we always had full faith in the country's judiciary."

Chavan alleged that the issue was politically used by the BJP around 2014 to malign the image of the Congress.

Earlier, a division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Sadhana Jadhav ruled that though the CBI had claimed to be in possession of fresh evidence against Chavan at the time of seeking the sanction, it "failed to present any fresh evidence."

The bench was hearing a petition filed by Chavan, challenging the sanction granted by the governor in February 2016 to prosecute the former chief minister of Maharashtra under various sections of the IPC related to criminal conspiracy and cheating, besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Chavan had challenged Rao's order in the high court, calling it "arbitrary, illegal and unjust" and passed with "malafide intentions".

