  • search
Trending Ayodhya Case Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP top brass to take part in 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' in 42 WB LS seats

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 14: The BJP top brass in West Bengal will hold out rallies across the state from October 15 to 26, as part of the party's nationwide 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' initiative to propagate the ideals of the Father of the Nation.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    On Sunday, the WB BJP president Dilip Ghosh said party MPs, MLAs and panchayat pradhans will take part in the rallies, and all these rallies will be preceded by a tableau projecting Mahatma Gandhi's contributions.

    "The rally will cover each of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, will see national leaders coming down to the state," said Ghosh.

    Gosh also stated, "The yatra was launched on October 2 elsewhere in the country, on the occasion of Gandhiji's 150th birth anniversary. Here, we had to postpone the date in view of the ongoing festive season."

    Asked if the party was anticipating any restriction by the state administration, Ghosh said, "This yatra is being taken out by the BJP to preach Gandhi's ideals of non-violence and cleanliness to the present generation."

    "I think the ruling dispensation will not be opposed to the initiative. However, if there is any such development we will act accordingly," the BJP MP from Midnapore said.

    President's Rule should be imposed in Bengal: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

    Allegations of political violence have been reportedly increasing ahead of the Bengal assembly polls 2021 ever since the BJP snatched 16 seats from the Trinamool Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The brutal murder case of Murshidabad has triggered a political row in the state.

    Bandhu Prakash Pal, the 35-year-old teacher, his pregnant wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan were found lying in pools of blood in their house at Jiaganj in Murshidabad district on Tuesday when Durga Puja festivities were on.

    In the context of alleged killings of BJP party workers in Bengal, the BJP state president said, "We are taking out separate rallies to protest the murder of democracy in the state."

    Recently, West Bengal, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that their party has sought time from Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind to apprise them about the "complete breakdown" of the law and order situation in Bengal.

    Kin of WB deceased primary teacher denies his involvement with any political group: WB police

    The ruling TMC government in WB had last year ceased on the saffron party's rath yatra, citing possible breakdown in law and order.

    The upcoming 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra', Ghosh maintained, will boost the PM Modi's 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal dilip ghosh bjp swachh bharat abhiyan

    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 10:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue