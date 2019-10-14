BJP top brass to take part in 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' in 42 WB LS seats

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Oct 14: The BJP top brass in West Bengal will hold out rallies across the state from October 15 to 26, as part of the party's nationwide 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' initiative to propagate the ideals of the Father of the Nation.

On Sunday, the WB BJP president Dilip Ghosh said party MPs, MLAs and panchayat pradhans will take part in the rallies, and all these rallies will be preceded by a tableau projecting Mahatma Gandhi's contributions.

"The rally will cover each of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, will see national leaders coming down to the state," said Ghosh.

Gosh also stated, "The yatra was launched on October 2 elsewhere in the country, on the occasion of Gandhiji's 150th birth anniversary. Here, we had to postpone the date in view of the ongoing festive season."

Asked if the party was anticipating any restriction by the state administration, Ghosh said, "This yatra is being taken out by the BJP to preach Gandhi's ideals of non-violence and cleanliness to the present generation."

"I think the ruling dispensation will not be opposed to the initiative. However, if there is any such development we will act accordingly," the BJP MP from Midnapore said.

President's Rule should be imposed in Bengal: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Allegations of political violence have been reportedly increasing ahead of the Bengal assembly polls 2021 ever since the BJP snatched 16 seats from the Trinamool Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The brutal murder case of Murshidabad has triggered a political row in the state.

Bandhu Prakash Pal, the 35-year-old teacher, his pregnant wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan were found lying in pools of blood in their house at Jiaganj in Murshidabad district on Tuesday when Durga Puja festivities were on.

In the context of alleged killings of BJP party workers in Bengal, the BJP state president said, "We are taking out separate rallies to protest the murder of democracy in the state."

Recently, West Bengal, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that their party has sought time from Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind to apprise them about the "complete breakdown" of the law and order situation in Bengal.

Kin of WB deceased primary teacher denies his involvement with any political group: WB police

The ruling TMC government in WB had last year ceased on the saffron party's rath yatra, citing possible breakdown in law and order.

The upcoming 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra', Ghosh maintained, will boost the PM Modi's 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.