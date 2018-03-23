BJP to stay away from RS polls in Telangana

The BJP has said that it would stay away from the Rajya Sabha elections to be held today to fill up three vacancies from Telangana.

A decision to the effect was taken as per the directives of the party's Central leadership, state BJP president K Laxman said in a statement.

The election would be held to fill three vacancies and four candidates, three belonging to TRS and one Congress nominee, is in the fray.

TDP's Telangana unit said yesterday that it would not take part in the Rajya Sabha election.

With the BJP and also TDP deciding to stay away from the election, the TRS is expected to wrest the three seats as its ally AIMIM has announced support to the party.

OneIndia News

