    BJP to return to power in UP predicts opinion poll

    New Delhi, Jan 19: The India TV-Ground Zero Research showed the BJP winning in UP. The party is expected to bag 230-235 seats with a 39.32 vote share. The SP on the other hand is predicted to win 160-165 seats.

    The Congress would end up with 2-7, BSP with 2-3 while others could end up winning 1-3 seats, the survey said.

    The Republic TV MARQ survey said that in UP the BJP would win but with a reduced majority. The party is expected to win 252 to 272 as opposed to the 312 it had won in 2017. The Samajwadi Party is projected to win 111-113 seats. In 2017 the SP won just 47. In terms of vote share the BJP is likely to et 41.3 per cent.

    The BSP has been projected to win 8 to 16 seats while in the case of the Congress it is just 3-9, the poll said. The others could end up with 4 seats.

    The survey said that in Punjab the Aam Aadmi Party will emerge as the single largest party with 50-56 seats with a 37.8 per cent vote share. The magic number in Punjab is 59. The Congress could end up with 42-48 seats while the Akali Dal may get 13-17, while the BJP alliance could end up with 1-3 seats.

    For Uttarakhand the Republic TV MARQ survey predicted 36-42 seats for the BJP. The BJP had won 56 in 2017. The Congress is projected to win 25-31 and the AAP could end up with two seats.

    In Manipur the BJP is expected to win 31-37 seats in the 60 member assembly. The Congress could end up with 13-19 and the NPF, 1-5.

    For Goa the survey predicts a hung assembly, where the BJP may get 16-20 seats which is one short of a majority. Congress could end up with 9-13 in the 40 member house. The AAP could win 4-8, TMC, 1-5 and others 1-3, the survey said.

    opinion poll opinion polls Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022

    X