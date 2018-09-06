BJP to organise Rath Yatra in West Bengal after Durga Puja

New Delhi, Sep 6: In its attempt to look for the barren ground for the party to increase its tally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to organise Rath Yatra across West Bengal to mobilise its support base just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections of the country in 2019. The party is working on the name of the Rathe Yatra like Poriwartan Yatra or something else. It is also working out other nitty gritty.

A high placed source in the BJP said that the party would start this rath yatra after festive season of Durga Puja is over in the state that means after October 19. West Bengal is one of the important states where not only the expectation of the BJP is high but it is also working hard to garner maximum seats from there.

There are 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal and the BJP has two seats from the state one from Darjiling from where S S Ahluwalia is the MP while Babul Suprio is MP from Asansole. Both of leaders are minister in the Modi government. There is another nominated member in the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal, Roopa Ganguly of Draupadi fame of Mahabharat TV serial, who is fighting against the supposedly political wrong activities of Mamata Banerjee. Trinamool Congress-led by Mamata Banerjee has 34 seats in thhe Lok Sabha from the state, Congress has four seats while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) two seats.

The BJP has plans to take out Rath Yatra to counter the state government on various issue. The modality of this Rath Yatra is being worked out and who will start from which place is also being discussed in the party. All these will culminate at one place when Lok Sabha elections will be close. Sources said that the BJP plans to reach out to every citizen and voter of the state to expose the state government. The party is getting support from the people, claimed the BJP leader.

BJP sources said that killing of the BJP workers in the state will be an important to be told to people and Bangladeshi infiltration will be another issue that people of the West Bengal needs to be told as infiltrators from other country are eating into resources meant for the Indians. National Citizenship Register too will be a big issue for the BJP.