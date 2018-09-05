BJP National Executive on September 8-9; NRC and SC/ST to remain at centre stage

New Delhi, Sep 5: National executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was postponed due to demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will now be organised on September 8-9 in New Delhi.

The national executive of the BJP, which as per BJP constitution is supposed to be held after every three months was delayed for long, will showcase the government initiative and programmes.

Party sources said that besides presidents of every state showing report cards, the preparation for the Lok Sabha elections will also be discussed in the meeting. Issues especially achievements of the government will be discussed in the meeting like infrastructure development, construction of two crore rural housing, Ujjwala gas connection, Open Defecation Free (ODF) villages, electrification, GDP growth in the Q1 of this financial year and many more issues.

However the party is a bit cautious about the ongoing protest over SC/ST Act but party is not defensive the party is going to encash the matter as an achievement. People asking about change of venue as it was named after Ambedkar but the party clearly denied any change in the venue.

Generally state executive happens after National Executive but due to delay some of the important states have already organized their national executive. So they will not only suggest their future planning but also get road map from the national executive.

The party is going to discuss the National Register for Citizenship (NRC) in a big way. A senior BJP leader said that NRC is not just the issue of Assam as the party is not only going to take up the matter in a big way but nation-wide as well.

Sources said that the PM will be given a grand welcome in the national executive for his many achievement that he has brought through his good governance.