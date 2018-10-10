BJP to execute ‘Twenty 20’ election strategy in Bengal; ‘won’t help’, says Oppn

Kolkata, Oct 10: Although the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has succeeded in demolishing the Congress across India's political landscape, there is one state and a party which the saffron outfit wants to humble at the hustings. The state is West Bengal and the party is Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP top brass has decided not only to make Bengal a national issue, bringing enough focus to its politics but also adopt a Twenty 20 strategy in the state with an aim to do good in the future elections. Forty-two seats of the state will go to polls in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections while the state's Assembly election will take place in 2021. Given the fact that the BJP has now a real prestige battle against Banerjee, it is sparing no effort to see her party lose in the future elections.

According to a report in ABP Ananda, the BJP has narrowed down its focus at the grassroots level in Bengal. Citing BJP sources, it said the party's state committees have been instructed to form a team comprising 20 members at each booth. The team has to feature representatives from various layers of its organisation. The central leadership wants these teams of 20 people each to reach out to at least 400 households and set up rapport. They would also have to help at least 100 families in each booth to download the NaMo app on their smart phones.

The 20 members would also have to explain to the people the deeds that the BJP-led central government has done and what all projects it intends to take up in the future. For that, these 20 members will be undergoing training from the central personnel, the report added. Those members will also be given a special mobile application to guide them on how to go about it.

The Opposition, however, was not ready to find anything striking in this. The Left Front said the BJP made up these plans because it is desperate to win people's trust. The TMC and Congress said the people of the state don't believe the BJP and hence its plans are destind to fail.