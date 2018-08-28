BJP strategy for 2019: For 100 per cent strike rate, candidate selection would be crucial

New Delhi, Aug 28: The Bharatiya Janata Party is holding a crucial meeting in a bid to gear up for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will hold discussions with the 15 Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states.

With the elections just 8 months away, the meeting is being viewed as a crucial one. While the developmental works in the respective states would be taken stock of, there would also be discussions on the selection of candidates for the polls.

Candidate selection:

The selection of candidates for the 2019 elections would be crucial. The BJP wants a 100 per cent strike rate in a bid, not just to retain power, but also to better its performance when compared to 2014.

The BJP is likely to conduct a survey to ascertain the popularity of its MPS. The party would look to give tickets to candidates based on their acceptance in their respective constituencies.

The top brass of the party has already begun analysing the performance of each MP. There is a likelihood that not many would make the cut. Sources tell OneIndia that based on the reports that the party has been getting, at least 20 to 30 per cent of the sitting MPs may not make the cut.

State polls:

BJP sources said the conference of chief ministers, in which the top brass takes stock of works going on in states ruled by the party and issues them directions, has assumed added significance due to the upcoming assembly elections in three states and the Lok Sabha polls and these would be likely discussed in the day-long meeting.

Assembly polls are due in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, all ruled by the BJP, later this year.

The agenda of good governance and running pro-poor policies has been a key feature of the chief ministers' meetings, which have been taking place regularly since Modi took over as prime minister in 2014.