BJP stands for ‘Jandhan, Aadhaar and Mobile’ but SP is for ‘Jinnah, Azam and Mukhtar’: Amit Shah

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Nov 13: BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday launched a blistering attack on Akhilesh Yadav and said that BJP stands for 'Jandhan, Aadhar and Mobile', while claiming that the Samajwadi Party stands for 'Jinnah, Azamgarh and Mukhtar (Ansari)'.

Addressing a public rally in Samajwadi Party stronghold Azamgarh, Shah said "Azamgarh was known for radicalisation during the Samajwadi Party rule. Now, Azamgarh will be known for education. I want to suggest to CM Yogi Adityanath to name the university being built here after Maharaja Suheldev".

'Mafia Raj', has come to an end. "Azamgarh is witnessing transformation under Yogi government. 'Mafia-raj' has ended under CM Adityanath", he said.

"Yogi Ji brought an end to casteism, nepotism & appeasement. Before 2015, UP's economy was 6th in the country & today's it's at no. 2. Unemployment rate reduced to 4.1%; there're 40 medical colleges, medical seats have gone up to 3800", Shah said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Zafar Amin said Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday will come to Gorakhpur.

He will start a "rath yatra", which will go towards Kushinagar.

He will stay in Kushinagar and after a few programmes return to Lucknow.

Amit Shah was in the constituency to lay the foundation stone for the university.