BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal to take on Mamata in Bhabanipur

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 10: The BJP has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal against Mamata Banerjee for the Bhabanipur by-poll. She is an advocate by profession.

    Priyanka Tibrewal

    She had won the case relating to the post poll violence that took place in Bengal. She said that she had been working for the people for the past 9 years. I have filed PILs for people to get justice which will continue. Its is not a big thing to win or lose elections, she further added.

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat on the chair despite losing her seat. I also defeated her in the High Court in the first fight, she further added.

    Tibrewal has been in the BJP since August 2014. She was encouraged to join the party by Babul Supriyo as a legal advisor. She had fought the 2021 assembly elections, but lost to the TMC's Swarna Kamal Saha in Entally.

    Story first published: Friday, September 10, 2021, 12:14 [IST]
