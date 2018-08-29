  • search

BJP ready to face polls in Telangana anytime:Laxman

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Hyderabad, Aug 29: Amid speculation about advancement of Assembly polls in Telangana, c today said his party was ready to face polls whenever they are held.

    Party state President K Laxman
    Party state President K Laxman

    Assembly polls in Telangana are scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year.

    Also Read | Will the Lotus bloom down south? Here is what the BJP has in mind

    "We are ever ready... We are ready to face elections whenever they are held," he told PTI here prior to a meeting of the party's core committee tonight.

    Laxman, however, said the ruling TRS needs to tell people why it wants to go for early polls if it is so.

    Also Read | Modi-KCR meet: No talk on early polls

    Recalling that TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had supported the idea of simultaneous polls in the country, he said Rao needs to explain why he has suddenly changed his mind.

    Read more about:

    bjp trs telangana assembly polls

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 6:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue