BJP President JP Nadda slams TMC, says its culture is to make noise, tear papers in Parliament

New Delhi, July 22: BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday slammed TMC members for snatching papers from Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha and tearing them, saying their conduct was against democratic values and condemnable.

"TMC has a long history of working against the dignity of Parliament. Making noise, tearing papers is their culture. The BJP strongly opposes this," he tweeted.

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP snatched papers from Communications and Information Technology Minister Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha on Thursday and tore those as the minister was about to make a statement on the alleged snooping row using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

Nadda also accused the opposition of creating "obstacles" in the country's development journey by disrupting Parliament to "save" its political existence.

"Indian Parliament is a great temple of democracy whose every moment is dedicated to the service and development of the people of the country. But the opposition is creating obstacles in the development journey of the country by continuously disrupting Parliament's functioning just to save its political existence. This is an insult to democracy," he tweeted.

Parliament's Monsoon session has been a little transaction of business due to relentless protests by opposition parties over a host of issues, including the Pegasus snooping row and price rise.

Story first published: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 21:00 [IST]