BJP Parliamentary party meeting underway; PM Modi, Shah attend

New Delhi, Mar 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Bharatiya Janata Party top brass on Tuesday arrived at Ambedkar International Centre in the national capital for the BJP Parliamentary party meeting.

The BJP president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also present at the meeting today.

The agenda of the meeting is not yet ascertained. Earlier, the BJP leaders held a meeting to analyse the results of the Assembly elections that will have an impact on the presidential polls later this year and are also significant in terms of the party's preparations for the next Lok Sabha elections.

The event will also have the participation of senior leaders from the four states where the BJP to hold discussions with the party's Central leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda and party general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. Sources told ANI that apart from government formation, the party is also carrying out an analysis of poll results, with focus on seats won and lost by the party and the underlying reasons and factors.

The BJP won Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Assembly elections.

More importantly, the saffron party won the second consecutive term in politically-crucial Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath became the first chief minister of UP in 37 years to return to office as BJP registered its second successive straight assembly election victory in the state.

