BJP opposes naming' of Mumbai garden after Tipu Sultan; minister defends

Mumbai, Jan 26: The BJP on Wednesday held protests opposing the naming of a garden after Tipu Sultan in Mumbai.

The saffron party has raised objections claiming that Tippu persecuted Hindus and his name was unacceptable for a public facility. However, Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh who inaugurated new facilities at the garden in Malvani area stated that it always bore the name of the 18th century Mysore ruler, and there was no fresh nomenclature.

The workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Bajarang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad staged a protest at the venue over renaming and cops detained some of the protesters before the event, officials said.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Tipu Sultan is historically known for committing atrocities against the Hindus in his state. The BJP will never accept the honouring of such personalities. The decision to name the garden after Tipu Sultan should be revoked."

Speaking during the event, minister Aslam Shaikh said, "The garden is named thus (after Tipu Sultan) for the last 15 years, but nobody objected to it till now. I even know a BJP MLA who is pushing for repairs of a road in the area which is named after Tipu. He conveniently keeps mum over it as he wants votes.

"As part of the renovation of the existing garden, tennis and badminton courts have been built and they are open to all irrespective of religion or caste," he added.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who is the guardian minister for the Mumbai suburban district in which Malvani is located, said that no such decision had been taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Mumbai civic body is controlled by the Shiv Sena.

"It is the BMC's prerogative to name a garden. As per my information, no decision has been taken to name the Malvani garden after Tipu Sultan," he said.

On asking about Aaditya Thackeray's comment, Shaikh said that he was there to inaugurate new facilities and not for naming the garden. PTI

Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 19:52 [IST]