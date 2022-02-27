BJP national president JP Nadda's Twitter account hacked

BJP chief Nadda on door to door campaign in Bareilly today

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 27: The Twitter account of BJP national president JP Nadda was reportedly hacked on Sunday after a tweet asking people for cryptocurrency donations for Ukrainians and Russians was posted.

"Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereum," one of the tweets read.

Soon after it was removed from his account, another post was shared asking for donations to Russia. However, it has been restored as per the sources.

"We are aware of the hack and CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) is looking into it: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS Electronics & Technology, told news agency ANI on BJP chief JP Nadda's Twitter account hacked.