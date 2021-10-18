YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP National office-bearers meet underway to discuss farmers' protests, elections in 5 states

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 19: The BJP's national office-bearers' meeting is underway at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.

    BJP president J P Nadda is chairing the meeting to discuss a host of issues ranging from the upcoming five state assembly polls to the farmers' agitation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

    BJP National office-bearers meet underway to discuss farmers protests, elections in 5 states

    It is being attended by all BJP leaders who hold organisational responsibilities at the national level besides its spokespersons.

    The national office-bearers' meeting assumes significance as it will take place after a considerable gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of the party's national executive meeting next month. Also, this is the first in-person meeting to be held under the leadership of JP Nadda.

    The party's campaign for the assembly elections will come up for extensive discussion in the meeting, sources told the PTI before the meeting.

    The farmers' protests against the three agri laws, the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the lynching in Singhu border may also feature in the discussion.

    BJP's national executive council meeting is also scheduled for November 7.

    The party is likely to discuss strategies to counter opposition parties ahead of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab assembly election in early 2022.

    More BJP News  

    Read more about:

    bjp farmers protest politics

    Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 12:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X