BJP National office-bearers meet underway to discuss farmers' protests, elections in 5 states

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 19: The BJP's national office-bearers' meeting is underway at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.

BJP president J P Nadda is chairing the meeting to discuss a host of issues ranging from the upcoming five state assembly polls to the farmers' agitation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is being attended by all BJP leaders who hold organisational responsibilities at the national level besides its spokespersons.

The national office-bearers' meeting assumes significance as it will take place after a considerable gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of the party's national executive meeting next month. Also, this is the first in-person meeting to be held under the leadership of JP Nadda.

The party's campaign for the assembly elections will come up for extensive discussion in the meeting, sources told the PTI before the meeting.

The farmers' protests against the three agri laws, the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the lynching in Singhu border may also feature in the discussion.

BJP's national executive council meeting is also scheduled for November 7.

The party is likely to discuss strategies to counter opposition parties ahead of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab assembly election in early 2022.

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 12:27 [IST]