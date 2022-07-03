KCR insulted not just PM, but institution: Irani on Telangana CM not receiving PM at airport

BJP national executive meet day 2: Amit Shah moves resolution on Presidential poll candidate, Maha govt

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabd, July 03: Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a political resolution which mentions candidature for the Presidential election, the government in Maharashtra, on the second day of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national executive meeting on Sunday.

Before political resolution was moved at BJP's National Executive Committee meeting, PM spoke very highly of NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu who - if elected - will be the 1st tribal woman to become President. He praised her exceptional conduct in public life, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

With the executive meeting being held in the backdrop of the Nupur Sharma row and the killing of Udaipur tailor Kanahiya Lal, it is being keenly watched if the party makes any reference to these two incidents in its resolution, which will be seconded by two chief ministers.

In its condolence resolution on Saturday, the party had paid tributes to Kanahiya Lal and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala besides others. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Karnataka Chief Minister Basvraj Bomai will second the resolution.

This resolution may also send out a political message to the party's rank and file on various prevailing issues and also for the upcoming assembly polls.

Before the start of the national executive meeting, BJP's vice president Vasundhara Raje Scindia on Saturday had said all important and prevailing issues will be discussed in the meeting. A resolution on the Modi government's welfare measures and economy was tabled by Union minister and senior party leader Rajnath Singh in the BJP's national meeting on Saturday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, July 3, 2022, 11:32 [IST]