BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde upset over Aamir Khan’s “anti-Hindu ad”; sarcastically appreciates CEAT

Bengaluru, Oct 21: Controversial BJP leader Ananthkumar Hegde has raised objection to the latest commercial of Ceat LTD in which Aamir Khan is seen advising people not to burst crackers on the streets.

The MP from Uttara Kannada has written a sarcastic letter to the company urging it to address the "problem blocking roads in the name of Namaz and noise emitted from mosques during Azan."

"Your company's recent advertisement in which Aamir Khan advising people not to fire crackers on the streets is giving a very good message. Your concern to public issues needs applause. In this regard, I request you to address one more problem faced by people on roads, i.e., blocking roads in the name of Namaz on Fridays and other important festive days by Muslims," Hegde said.

In the letter dated October 14 and addressed to the company's MD and CEO Anant Vardhan Goenka, Hegde said that Muslims block busy roads to perform namaz due to which vehicles like ambulances and firefighters are stuck in traffic causing "grave losses."

He also pointed out the noise pollution caused due to 'azaan'. "Loud noise is emitted from mikes arranged on the top of mosques in our country when Azan is given. That sound is beyond the permissible limits. On Fridays, it is prolonged for some more time. It is causing great inconvenience to people suffering from different ailments and taking rest, people working in different establishments and teachers teaching in classrooms. Actually, this list of sufferers is very long and only a few are mentioned here," he said.

"As you are very keen and sensitive towards the problems faced by the general public and you also belong to the Hindu community, I am sure you can feel the discrimination done to the Hindus since centuries," Hegde added.

The MP alleged that these days "Anti-Hindu actors" hurt the sentiments of Hindus while they remain mute spectators to the wrongdoings of other communities. "Therefore, I kindly request you to take cognisance of this particular incident where your company's advertisement has created an unrest among the Hindus," Hegde ended. PTI

