BJP MLA's Article 370 shocker:‘Now, marry the white-skinned women of Kashmir'

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Lucknow, Aug 07: BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Vikram Saini made a misogynistic remarks while delivering a speech on the scrapping of Jammu & Kashmir's special status provided under Article 370 of the Constitution.

In a video clip that has gone viral on the social media, the lawmaker from Khatauli was heard saying bachelors in BJP were now welcome to go to Kashmir, buy plots of land and get married.

"If a woman from Kashmir got married to a man from Uttar Pradesh, her citizenship would be revoked. There was different citizenship for India and Kashmir," Saini said addressing the crowd in Hindi.

"The Muslim workers should celebrate here. Get married there to a fair Kashmiri girl. There should be celebrations. Everyone should celebrate Be it Hindu or Muslims. This is something the entire country should be celebrating," he added.

Narendra Modi government has pulled off a major political coup in effectively scrapping provisions of Articles 370 and 35A.